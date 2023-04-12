Meet me in St Louis: USA 1 Republic of Ireland 0

Republic of Ireland players stand for the national anthem at CITYPARK in St Louis, Missouri.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan is beaten by the shot from USA's Alana Cook.

Ireland's Louise Quinn competes with USA's Tierna Davidson in St Louis, Missouri.

Ireland's Áine O'Gorman drives past USA's Kristie Mewis. Photos: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Hayley Nolan in action.

Ireland's Ciara Grant gets a tackle in against USA's Kristie Mewis. All photos: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Katie McCabe weaves her way around USA's Ashley Sanchez.

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw with her players after the final whistle.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe talks to her teammates and staff after the final whistle.

A young Republic of Ireland supporter with Diane Caldwell.

United States players, from left, Alana Cook, Andi Sullivan and Tierna Davidson with Kyra Carusa of the Republic of Ireland.

Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan with United States goalkeeper Casey Murphy after the match.

Ireland's Marissa Sheva and USA's Trinity Rodman.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan with her family at CITYPARK in St Louis, Missouri, USA. All photos: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan with her partner James.

