Meet me in St Louis: USA 1 Republic of Ireland 0
Latest Soccer
‘It’s good to be here’ – Pep Guardiola surprised Man City so close to Arsenal after making slower start
Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ Newcastle performance
Paul Heckingbottom warns against complacency as Sheff Utd look to seal promotion
Linesman Constantine Hatzidakis set for on-pitch PL return following clash with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson
‘It is going to be a tough night’ – Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to relish ‘incredible opportunity’ at Man City
Breaking | Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
‘We have to keep it going’ – Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football
Police say FA Cup final between Manchester rivals to start no later than 4.45pm
Talking points as Man City and Arsenal clash in possible title decider at Etihad
Can Ryan Mason spur Tottenham to top-four finish? 5 issues facing interim boss
Top Stories
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Mother of Stardust fire victim tells inquest of family’s ‘unimaginable grief’
Five arrested in garda raids on theft gang targeting vulnerable elderly people in rural areas
Latest NewsMore
‘It’s good to be here’ – Pep Guardiola surprised Man City so close to Arsenal after making slower start
Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ Newcastle performance
Patrick Kearney to settle case against Davy and former employees over sale of Anglo bonds
Dublin man, currently in prison, sues GAA club and youth training agencies over alleged gravy scalding injury
Paul Heckingbottom warns against complacency as Sheff Utd look to seal promotion
Covid vaccine conspiracy theorists to be hit with legal bill over ‘scandalous’ lawsuit
Lucy Anna Gray: Donald Trump is facing a civil case for alleged rape – he should not be allowed run for president
Leinster's Leo Cullen on van der Flier, Baird and early mornings
Queen wanted coronation dress to reflect emblems from across the globe
Linesman Constantine Hatzidakis set for on-pitch PL return following clash with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson