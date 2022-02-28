| 1.1°C Dublin

Medal may shine bright but Caoimhín Kelleher is still stuck at No 2 for club and country

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Liverpool's Carabao Cup final hero Caoimhin Kelleher admitted he would rather have saved a penalty than scored one in their shoot-out win over Chelsea which secured a record ninth success in the competition. Credit: PA Expand

Judging by the mangled efforts from broadcasters and analysts, it’s going to be a while before English football people can pronounce Caoimhín Kelleher’s name correctly.

But his face is now a lot more familiar, thanks to his efforts across 120 minutes of open play and 22 penalty kicks at Wembley on Sunday. The joy on his face as he lifted the Carabao Cup is an unforgettable image that gives this country’s football community a shot in the arm, irrespective of club allegiances.

