Medal may shine bright but Caoimhín Kelleher is still stuck at No 2 for club and country

Judging by the mangled efforts from broadcasters and analysts, it’s going to be a while before English football people can pronounce Caoimhín Kelleher’s name correctly.

But his face is now a lot more familiar, thanks to his efforts across 120 minutes of open play and 22 penalty kicks at Wembley on Sunday. The joy on his face as he lifted the Carabao Cup is an unforgettable image that gives this country’s football community a shot in the arm, irrespective of club allegiances.

Kelleher struck a blow for Irish footballers abroad with his success, ending a barren spell trophy-wise. On Sunday, he became the first player from the Republic to win a medal, as an active player and not a sub, in one of English football’s main competitions in almost a decade, a drought going back to James McCarthy and his FA Cup win with Wigan in 2013. He’s also the first Irish goalkeeper to win one of English football’s main prizes since Pat Dunne won the league with Manchester United in 1965.

It’s been a long wait to see an Irish success like this one. But patience will be required for the next phase in Kelleher’s career and he may not play a competitive game, for club or country, until next August or September at the earliest, forcing that broad smile of his back into cold storage.

Jurgen Klopp has labelled Kelleher as the best No 2 keeper in world football, but there’s no doubt in the German’s mind that Alisson is No 1.

Klopp’s insistence on deploying Kelleher throughout the competition was a sign of his decency. Klopp is a man-manager as well as a football manager. He will know what it means to Kelleher to win a League Cup medal so early in his career and made the correct keeper call as Thomas Tuchel botched his.

But sentiment won’t extend as far as gifting Kelleher game time to keep him happy. Alisson, the man ahead of Kelleher, is only 29 and is under contract until 2027. This is not a club with a veteran keeper looking in dread at an approaching 40th birthday, fearing that everyone else is whispering about his declining powers.

Alisson could still be at Anfield and in goal for Liverpool for at least five years, probably seven, maybe ten.

Liverpool already have Kelleher tied down on a long-term contract and will be 28 when his current deal ends. But for all the joy that comes with winning that medal, a player cannot restrict his ambition to a half-dozen games in the Carabao Cup every season. Kelleher can’t afford to spend the next four years watching from the bench, and Irish football also can’t have that luxury.

At 23, Kelleher can be satisfied with his lot. When he’s 25 or 27, it’s a different matter. That’s when the decisions will have to be made, if Kelleher is still No 2, asks for a transfer, and if Liverpool are willing to give him one.

Liverpool would only agree to a deal that suits them as well as Kelleher’s ambitions. If they were reluctant to sell Kelleher to a Premier League rival, fearing his sale could rebound on them badly, any number of Spanish, German or Italian clubs would be only too keen.

Then there’s the national question. Gavin Bazunu is first choice with Ireland and that will not change in the medium term. His weekly diet of football on loan is one factor that elevates him to No 1 status for Kenny, but Bazunu has also been impeccable when asked to deliver for Ireland. Kelleher may have a League Cup medal, but he’s yet to save a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo in a World Cup tie.

As with his club situation, Kelleher will have to be patient, a frustration for him but a situation where it’s hard for him to effect change. Only a run in the Liverpool first team, instead of an Alisson who has either been injured or dropped, would see Kenny bench Bazunu for Kelleher.

Kenny will use the March friendlies with Belgium and Lithuania to give game time to both keepers, but Bazunu is the man in possession of the shirt.

Yes, he is currently playing for a side midtable in England’s third tier, but that’s only part of the story. Bazunu is very highly rated by Manchester City.

Chances are, both Kelleher and Bazunu will start next season with their parent clubs in the Premier League, both as back-up to a Brazilian No 1, but Mark Travers could also be a Premier League keeper, first-choice at Bournemouth and getting game time every week.

Another battle for Kelleher, one he will take on with a winner’s medal in his locker and an enhanced reputation, yet still a battle.