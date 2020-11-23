'McGuigan and me were two Clones boys who lived the dream'

He left home 22 years ago to pursue a career abroad but home never really left him. Former Ireland international Jonathan Douglas, now retired from professional football while keeping fit by playing at Sunday League level around London, recently had the luxury of an extended stay back home in Monaghan.

Extra time to spend with family and friends was welcome, and a spell training with his local GAA club, in Clones, brought back memories of where it all started. Sadly, the time spent watching Monaghan in the All-Ireland championship was brief: gone in 70 minutes.

"One game and we were out, seven points up at half-time and you think it's done but it wasn't to be, Cavan were a decent side," he says with regret.

But when he looks back on the two peaks of his career, his first (and last) goal in the Premier League and the biggest moment of his three-year, eight-game international career are both stamped with the Monaghan crest.

"Croke Park is one of the stories I will tell the grandkids," he says of an historic game in 2007, when he started in midfield in a 1-0 win for the Republic of Ireland over a Wales side containing Giggs and Bale in the Euro 2008 qualifiers, and the first soccer international at GAA HQ.

"I am a big GAA man, if I wasn't going to represent Monaghan in Croke Park, there was no better way to do that than representing Ireland, in front of 72,000 people, with my family all there. That was the biggest game I played in and even now I look back on it with pride, no one ever thought Ireland would play soccer in Croke Park. And I was there."

Expand Close Roy Keane and Jonathan Douglas during a training session in 2004. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roy Keane and Jonathan Douglas during a training session in 2004. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

He also had local pride in his head on the occasion of the highlight of his time as a Premier League footballer. It wasn't just the fact that Douglas, the first Monaghan man to play in the Premier League, scored in that competition in April 2004, but where he did it.

The goal was for Blackburn Rovers away to Fulham, but due to work being done on Craven Cottage, Fulham were temporarily playing at QPR's home. And Loftus Road is a hallowed ground for people like Douglas. "Loftus Road was a big deal for me, being from Clones," he says, fully aware that the London venue was the scene for Barry McGuigan's greatest triumph.

"To score your first goal in the Premier League is big but the history of Clones and Loftus Road was huge for me personally, a Clones lad going to Loftus Road and doing something big. I imagine that, growing up, Barry McGuigan never thought he'd be world champion, I never thought I'd play in the Premier League, we were just two lads from Clones but we did it, your dream can come true."

Brief

Douglas, who turned 39 yesterday, played on as a professional until 2017, when he made the decision to retire a few months after leaving Ipswich Town, but while his Premier League career was brief, 16 appearances (1 goal) with Blackburn Rovers across three seasons between November 2002 and September 2004, he worked hard to get there.

Douglas was one of nine home-based players in the Ireland U-16 squad which won the European Championship title in Scotland in 1998 but he stood out as he was the only one who'd already played first-team football, a debut for Monaghan United in the League of Ireland's First Division at 15.

"It was an odd time, I was the only Monaghan lad in the team, they trained up in Dublin so I trained with Clones Town and you'd only catch up with them at weekends," he recalls.

"I got a few games for United and it was a good experience, to be up against grown men, you need to grow up pretty quickly there, not like tippy-tappy academy football over in England, you don't learn much at that level. That experience, in the First Division at 16, stood to me in good stead when I went to England."

Soccer's gain was GAA's loss, though. "I played county minors when I was 16, my last game of GAA was for the minors, against Derry up in Celtic Park. I was probably a better Gaelic player than a soccer player, to be honest. I could have gone further if I hadn't opted to go to England when I did, I'd like to think I was capable of playing senior inter-county," he says.

Douglas joined Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 1998, made his first team debut in October 2000, had his Premier League debut in November 2002 and had a decent run in the side in the 2003/'04 season, 14 league appearances that year.

"For my Premier League debut I only got a minute, as a sub for David Dunn, at home to Fulham but I remember it well. Playing under someone like Graeme Souness was great for me, and I knew I'd made history, the first Monaghan lad to play

"One game that stands out was Everton away, Wayne Rooney was only coming on the scene, there was already a lot of talk about him, and we had a good day, we won 1-0 at Goodison.

"I got my best run in the second half of the 2003/'04 season. Souness had changed the way we were playing, I was playing on the left wing even though I wasn't a left winger, I was more defensive, Souness wanted to make us hard to beat and that was my role, be defensive, nick the odd goal. We did well and stayed up that season."

The arrival in September 2004 of Mark Hughes as manager in place of the Newcastle-bound Souness was bad news for Douglas, who had just signed a new three-year deal.

"Hughes came in and he brought in his own players, he didn't fancy me, didn't think I could do a job in the Premier League and that's fair enough," he says. "I went to Leeds on loan and then signed for them for three years, it was a great club to play for."

He was a regular in spells with Leeds (2006-'09), Swindon (2009-'11), Brentford (2011-'15) and Ipswich (2015-'17). After leaving Ipswich he trained for a time with Luton and Stevenage but opted to hang up the boots.

"I found the last year at Ipswich hard going. I had 20-odd years and I didn't want another few years with the knees getting sore or picking up injuries, taking anti-inflammatories so I packed it in."

Douglas sat for his coaching badges but found another career path and opted to set up his own player representation business, JR Agency, and is also doing a Master's in Sports Directorship.

He has only a handful of players on his books, including Derry City's Eoin Toal, scarred by his own dealings with flash agents who had little time for clients who were having struggles. "I had agents where they didn't speak to me for six months, I don't want to be one of those," he says.

Capped eight times at senior level, he could have had more, but treasures the ones he has.

"I played for my country, in one of the biggest occasions ever, Wales at Croke Park, that's something to be proud of and I feel lucky to get the caps I did," he says.

"I know a lot of good players who have underage caps but never played senior. I did that and I am privileged to do that. I had hopes of getting back to the Premier League, especially at Leeds but it didn't happen and that's just the way my career went but I was very lucky in my career, I played in the Premier League and played for Ireland. I don't sit back and cry over spilt milk, my career was my career and that's the way it is."