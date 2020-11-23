Close

Premium

'McGuigan and me were two Clones boys who lived the dream'

Total recall: Jonathan Douglas

Jonathan Douglas: &lsquo;I know a lot of good players who have underage caps but never played senior&rsquo;. Photo: Matt Browne / Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jonathan Douglas: &lsquo;I know a lot of good players who have underage caps but never played senior&rsquo;. Photo: Matt Browne / Sportsfile

Jonathan Douglas: ‘I know a lot of good players who have underage caps but never played senior’. Photo: Matt Browne / Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Jonathan Douglas: ‘I know a lot of good players who have underage caps but never played senior’. Photo: Matt Browne / Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

He left home 22 years ago to pursue a career abroad but home never really left him. Former Ireland international Jonathan Douglas, now retired from professional football while keeping fit by playing at Sunday League level around London, recently had the luxury of an extended stay back home in Monaghan.

Extra time to spend with family and friends was welcome, and a spell training with his local GAA club, in Clones, brought back memories of where it all started. Sadly, the time spent watching Monaghan in the All-Ireland championship was brief: gone in 70 minutes.

"One game and we were out, seven points up at half-time and you think it's done but it wasn't to be, Cavan were a decent side," he says with regret.

Privacy