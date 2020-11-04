| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

McGoldrick retirement bad news for Kenny but clears the path for the next generation

David McGoldrick. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

David McGoldrick. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

David McGoldrick. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

David McGoldrick. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

David McGoldrick’s decision to call time on his Irish career is bad news for Stephen Kenny, no matter how you try and dress it up.

The Sheffield United attacker was Ireland’s best player in 2019 and their most effective performer in the playoff defeat to Slovakia next month.

Yes, he did only manage to score once in his 14 games in green, but once a fitter McGoldrick returned to the fold under Mick McCarthy after a fallout with Martin O’Neill, he instantly became the team’s most important player. His appearances coincided with Ireland’s better displays.

Related Content

Privacy