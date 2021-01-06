The cold, perfunctory tone with which his sacking was announced in Nicosia on Wednesday will, we can be certain, have been met with a galvanised shrug by Mick McCarthy.

APOEL's statement was joltingly curt, announcing “the end of its co-operation” with the Barnsley man, before concluding flatly “We wish Mr McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor good luck.” Just two months after giving him a deal until 2022, the club sacked its 16th manager in eight years.

It was treated as undramatic news by the English-speaking Cyprus Mail, who linked their story to a piece carried last September under the heading How the mighty have fallen, depicting a recent kind of padded-cell existence at the club despite them winning seven of the last eight Cypriot titles.

Last season alone, APOEL used five different first-team coaches – an Italian, a German, a Cypriot, a Norwegian and a Greek – franking the newspaper’s contention that it ranked as “the most precarious position in Cyprus football”.

Expand Close Jack Byrne of APOEL in action during the Cyta Championship defeat to Doxa at Makareio Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus. Photo by Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jack Byrne of APOEL in action during the Cyta Championship defeat to Doxa at Makareio Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus. Photo by Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

And McCarthy’s long-avowed understanding of a football manager’s proximity to “the bacon slicer” will steel him now against any inclination for self-pity. As will his personal circumstance.

It’s just nine months since he walked away from the Ireland job with that bizarre contractual exit payment of €1.13 million to facilitate Stephen Kenny’s early ascension to the senior post following the postponement of Euro 2020.

That meant a total FAI payment of approximately €3m to McCarthy for the 18 months of his second spell as national manager and, given his APOEL contract ran to next year, another compensation package surely beckons.

All of this, presumably, will be of little comfort to Jack Byrne, McCarthy’s dismissal coming just two days after the Dubliner joined APOEL, tweeting on Monday that he was “proud to sign for the biggest club in Cyprus”.

Byrne came off the bench during Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Doxa, APOEL’S fourth straight defeat and – we now know – the point of no return for McCarthy, who managed just three wins in his 10 games as manager.

He signed on the recommendation of McCarthy, who, of course, capped the Dubliner while a Shamrock Rovers player. But Byrne must have known, too, that he was flying into a volatile environment, one in which fading hopes of a top-six play-off place had been replaced by worries of an unthinkable slide towards relegation.

APOEL were already in trouble (10th of 14 in the league) when McCarthy took over last November, though he sounded genuinely enthusiastic at the time, lauding their facilities thus: “Everything about the place is top-class. It’s like walking into a Championship club and I’d imagine some Premier League clubs would be delighted to have this facility.”

He spoke of his keenness “to get back to work”, too, seven months after leaving the Ireland job. And there’s little doubt that his marketability will easily weather this latest inconvenience.

Make no mistake, that that’s how McCarthy will frame this latest chapter in his story.

At 62, he has spent almost half his life in football management, suffering previous sackings at Sunderland (after three years) and Wolves (after almost six), yet claiming a body of work at Championship level especially that – to this day – commands real respect.

Expand Close Mick McCarthy during his time at Ipswich. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mick McCarthy during his time at Ipswich.

He is still well remembered for his work at international level, too, guiding Ireland to the 2002 World Cup finals, albeit losing the country’s most distinguished player – Roy Keane – pre-tournament through the infamous fall-out from Saipan.

Remarkably, McCarthy committed to a few ghosted newspaper columns when that controversy was at its height, and many considered it regrettable last year that he worked as a co-commentator for Sky’s coverage of Kenny’s early games, including the Euro play-off defeat to Slovakia.

In Champagne Football, last year’s best-selling book of Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan, the story is recounted of how – unsolicited – the now disgraced John Delaney approached McCarthy in his role as FAI treasurer during that ’02 World Cup to recommend he seek an “exceptional performance bonus” of £100,000 for guiding Ireland into the play-offs.

McCarthy had already agreed verbally to an extension of his contract, yet Delaney subsequently portrayed the bonus as a concession to demands from the manager’s side when, in reality, it had been nothing of the sort.

Jeered loudly at Ireland’s first home game after that World Cup because of Keane’s continuing absence from the international set-up, McCarthy resigned two days later. He was only four months into a new two-year contract, yet agreed to a modest three-month pay-out.

It would be just short of 16 years later, at a reunion night for the Euro ’88 squad in the K Club, that Delaney is believed to have offered McCarthy a return to the Irish job. At some point subsequently, the contrived succession path for Kenny became stitched into those negotiations, a path for which McCarthy would, of course, end up lavishly compensated.

There has been no detail of his parting terms with APOEL now, but they are unlikely to have been modest. And Byrne’s predicament apart, it is hard to see McCarthy leaving with too many enduring regrets.

Read More

Though APOEL were in recent times a largely dominant force in Cypriot football, they have fallen a long way from standards set in 2012, when beaten in a Champions League quarter-final by Real Madrid having finished top of a group consisting of Zenit St Petersburg, Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Porto.

That season, they beat Lyon in a last-16 tie but, increasingly, APOEL have receded into a chaotic existence through which they have gone through 15 coaches and in excess of 120 signings, some of whom left without even kicking a ball.

McCarthy stepping away now feels, accordingly, like just one more punctuation mark in an increasingly wild story. His phone won’t be long silent.