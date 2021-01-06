| 0°C Dublin

Close

Premium

McCarthy unlikely to be unemployed for long despite latest brush with managerial merry-go-round

Vincent Hogan

Mick McCarthy was sacked as APOEL Nicosia manager on Wednesday. Photo: Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Mick McCarthy was sacked as APOEL Nicosia manager on Wednesday. Photo: Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

Mick McCarthy was sacked as APOEL Nicosia manager on Wednesday. Photo: Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

Mick McCarthy was sacked as APOEL Nicosia manager on Wednesday. Photo: Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

The cold, perfunctory tone with which his sacking was announced in Nicosia on Wednesday will, we can be certain, have been met with a galvanised shrug by Mick McCarthy.

APOEL's statement was joltingly curt, announcing “the end of its co-operation” with the Barnsley man, before concluding flatly “We wish Mr McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor good luck.” Just two months after giving him a deal until 2022, the club sacked its 16th manager in eight years.

It was treated as undramatic news by the English-speaking Cyprus Mail, who linked their story to a piece carried last September under the heading How the mighty have fallen, depicting a recent kind of padded-cell existence at the club despite them winning seven of the last eight Cypriot titles.

Related Content

Privacy