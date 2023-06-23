Mayo make move to join League of Ireland with plans to be revealed next week

Plans to introduce League of Ireland football to Mayo will be confirmed on Monday with senior FAI officials due in Castlebar for a launch to formally announce a significant step for the game in the county.

Discussions have been ongoing for several months with the Mayo League stepping forward with a view to forming a Mayo FC project after the League of Ireland underage side managed by the local schoolboys league dropped out for 2023.

The launch plan is to return sides to the underage sphere from 2024 with a gradual expansion leading towards an adult side in 2026. Mayo’s initial plan is to field an U14 and U15 boys side and an U17 girls side next year. An academy head has already been identified with other managers provisionally in place.

However, the timeline for graduating to a senior men’s team is tied in with the proposed introduction of a new third tier for the League of Ireland with details on that FAI strategy initiative yet to be confirmed. A Mayo U-21 squad has already been formed with preparation for that eventuality in mind.

The FAI were keen to expand the league into untapped parts of the country and the arrival of Kerry on the scene this year has proved to be successful although they have struggled to get points on the board in the First Division.

For Mayo, there are parallels with Kerry in the sense of how the local league has taken control of the LOI underage teams from the schoolboys equivalent. The anticipation is that the team will play out of Castlebar.