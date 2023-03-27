Mayo and Galway’s Division 1 decider set for Sunday as GAA confirm league finals

Mayo's James Carr scores a goal under pressure from Galway's Eoghan Kelly and Neil Mulcahy earlier during the NFL. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Allianz Division 1 league final between Mayo and Galway has been fixed for Sunday afternoon at 4.0.

The game was always scheduled for that slot but Mayo had submitted a request for it to be played a day earlier to give them extra time to prepare for their Connacht quarter-final against Roscommon on Sunday, April 8.

The GAA's Central Competition Controls Committee has held firm on their plans however with the Division 2 final between Dublin and Derry timed for 1.45, a rare curtain-raising status for a Dublin team.

The Allianz Division 3 final between Cavan and Fermanagh is timed from 7.15 on Saturday evening with Sligo and Wicklow taking place at 5.0 in Croke Park.