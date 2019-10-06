'Maybe Roy doesn't like to follow those guidelines' - Chris Hughton on why chairmen are unlikely to risk Keane

Keane turned in a calm and measured performance as a Sky Sports pundit last Monday, but experienced manager Hughton suspects his reputation as a confrontational character in the dressing room may work against him in his bid to return to the touchlines.

"Roy is fascinating to listen to,"says Hughton.

"He talks with real authority and gives great insight thanks to the level he operated at during the course of his career as a player.

"What many people will say about him is there are two sides to Roy. One is the football man who wants to win and the other is the person who speaks his mind, maybe not in a manner that is appreciated by all.

"We might all think something at times, but we don’t always say it. I've been in interviews before and I will say something that I might not necessarily think because you don’t really want to cause trouble by saying something negative.

"The difference between Roy and a lot of people is he doesn't care what people think of him and that means he occasionally says things that might be viewed as being a little over the line.

"When he speaks constructively, he is great to listen to, but then he will say something that goes the other way and people have got to the stage of shrugging shoulders and saying, 'that’s Roy'.

"There are guidelines we all follow now and even if we think one thing, we have to be able to control what we say when you are in a position of responsibility.

"Maybe Roy doesn't like to follow those guidelines at times and that’s why people may have a negative view of him, but I think he is very interesting when he speaks."

