Mauricio Pochettino had no complaints about Tottenham's 1-1 draw with West Ham, although he admitted on another day they could have scored five.

Mauricio Pochettino has no complaints as Spurs have to settle for a point

Spurs had to make do with a point after Son Heung-Min's 30-yard stunner cancelled out Pedro Obiang's bolt from the blue for the Hammers.

It was a second match in 48 hours for both sides and Spurs boss Pochettino could not fault his players' efforts. "I'm very pleased with all of the players, and only sometimes you need some luck to open the game, like it was against Southampton.

"I think it was a similar game to that one. One was 5-2, and another was 1-1." Obiang stunned Tottenham with West Ham's first shot of the match after 70 minutes.

The Spanish midfielder let fly from 30 yards with a rocket which flew past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and into the top corner. But Spurs hit back in equally spectacular style with another long-range cracker from Son, who finally got the better of Hammers keeper Adrian with six minutes left.

"In this type of game we did every thing to win," added Pochettino. "We dominated the game. Sometimes it happens in football. This type of game when you push and push and it's impossible to score.

"In fact, we scored with our most difficult situation. But I am happy with the performance after 48 hours.

"You have to be happy with a point when you concede to their first shot."

Adrian had earlier made a string of saves, the pick of which was to tip a deflected Christian Eriksen shot over the crossbar. Hammers boss David Moyes admitted he was as surprised as anyone to see Obiang rifle home only his third goal for the club. "It was a brilliant strike," he said. "I hadn't seen him do it in training, though.

"I was hoping for more, but I didn't want to come here and get beaten four or 5-0."

West Ham, who were in the relegation zone on Tuesday morning, could have climbed to 11th had they held on. But Moyes added: "Confidence is growing with our results. We have started to look stronger, but then we have lost a few goals. "In the main, we have only lost one game in seven. They are disappointed they didn't win it."

Moyes also insisted he knows nothing about a surprise transfer rumour linking striker Andy Carroll with a move to champions Chelsea.

Press Association