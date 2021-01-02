Mauricio Pochettino confirmed as Paris St Germain manager

Mauricio Pochettino celebrates with his Paris St Germain team-mates after scoring against Olympique Marseille during his playing days at the club
Pochettino, who has also managed Espanyol and Southampton, said: "I am really happy and honoured to become the new coach of Paris St Germain.
"As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.
"I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world's most talented players."
PSG decided to look in a new direction after making a relatively modest start to the current campaign for a side that has won Ligue 1 in seven of the past eight years.
Pochettino takes over with the team presently third in the table, a point behind leaders Lyon and Lille.
PSG chairman and chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on the club's official website: "The return of Mauricio fits perfectly with our ambitions and it will be another exciting chapter for the club and one I am positive the fans will enjoy.
"With the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, Paris St Germain are committed to continue to build and move the club forward over the coming years."