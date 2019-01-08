Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri vent annoyance after contentious Carabao Cup semi-final penalty

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri both questioned the use of VAR in what proved to be the decisive moment in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Harry Kane converted the Tottenham winner from the penalty spot after VAR was used to rule he was not off-side in the build-up, with the long delay before the decision was made adding to the confusion of both managers.

Pochettino was the beneficiary of the decision, but he was not happy with technology he believes is not being deployed in the right way.

"I am not happy with it, I don't like the VAR," said the Spurs boss. "Today we get the benefit of it but after watching the World Cup and another league like La Liga I see that nobody is happy from day one that they started to use it.

"To get the benefit is nice but I am unhappy to win the game like this. I prefer the technology but in a different way. Being clear. I am pro technoolgy because you cannot stop evolution but we are waiting so long, it is not clear what are the rules.

"We all have to agree, the players, the coaching staff, I watch every week La Liga and nobody is happy, the big clubs and the small clubs. If you are playing to win the title or to stay up nobody is happy.

"The technology is still developing and we need to work together to try and be clear when we are going to use it."

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - January 8, 2019 Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Sarri appeared to suggest English referees are not using VAR correctly, as he was shown an angle of the key moment in the game that appeared to suggest Kane was in an off-side position in the build-up.

"A few minutes ago I watched the video from our camera. It was offside. Our camera was in line with Harry Kane," stated the Chelsea boss.

"Offside with the head, the knee. Offside. It was really important the linesman carried on running, he had a big impact on our defenders.

"I don't think English referees are able to use the system. If you are not sure with the system, you have to follow the ball and at the end of the action decide. But he stopped it and didn't follow the ball - for our defenders it was offside. I don't know about the goalkeeper but sure the defenders.

"I think they have to study the system. It's very strange in the Premier League there isn't VAR and in Carabao Cup there is the system. It's very strange for us, the players and referees."

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland record scorer Robbie Keane suggested he was a fan of VAR, even if the managers at the centre of this controversy offered an alternative view.

"I like it, I like VAR," Keane told Sky Sports. "I was not sure of it at the start, but we need to get it into the game and we need to use it right. It has to favour the attacking player if possible and that is what we saw in this situation."

