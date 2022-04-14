'Matthew was improving game by game and becoming really important' - Antonio Conte bemoans season-ending Doherty injury

ANTONIO Conte admits that Matt Doherty will be badly missed by Tottenham after the Spurs boss confirmed that the Dubliner was out for the season.

Doherty's managers Conte and Stephen Kenny were prepared for the worst after Doherty visited a specialist this week to assess the damage done to his knee, following a challenge from Aston Villa's Matty Cash last weekend.

And today, Conte admitted that Doherty will not require surgery as the injury can heal with rest but he will not play again this term.

“This is really bad news for us because, as you know well, Matthew was improving game by game and becoming a really important player for us,” said Conte.

“He had great confidence. But, in football, this kind of situation can happen, an injury, now we’ve lost him for the rest of the season.

“I think after the first visit of the doctor, the doctor said he could recover without surgery. But, for sure in this type of situation, it’s important to have different opinions, then to make the best decision.

“We are talking about seven, eight weeks to recover, and for this reason, his season has finished. It’s a pity, because he was an important player for us.

“It’s a pity, a pity for him, and we are very disappointed. Now, we have to find the best solution. We have Emerson, Sergio Reguilon, Sessegnon in the squad, and we have to try to do our best until the end of the season."

Conte himself will be on the bench for the against Brighton on Saturday after his recent bout of coronavirus.

“After the game against Aston Villa, the day after, I started to feel mild symptoms,” he said. “A bit of pain in my throat, so I asked to have a Covid test and it was positive.

“I’m fine and well. For sure it was a strange week for me and also the players, as they’re used to having training sessions with me. Not only with my staff.

“But it’s OK because my staff are doing a great job. I attended the sessions from a distance, and I think on Saturday I stay with my players on the bench.

“Given the length of time from my Covid test I think I could stay on the bench on Saturday.”