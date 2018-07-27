Matteo Darmian hoping to leave Old Trafford
Manchester United defender has made limited appearances.
Matteo Darmian admits he wants to leave Manchester United with Jose Mourinho open to the idea of the full-back’s sale.
United boss Mourinho said on Wednesday that the Italy international could leave Old Trafford “but not at any price”.
The 28-year-old, who has struggled to cement a starting place since joining from Torino in 2015, then confirmed his intention to seek a new club.
Speaking to a number of national newspapers, Darmian said: “I want to play more regularly. Last season, I didn’t play much, that’s my objective and my ambition.
“That’s why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future. I want to leave but we will see what happens because we don’t know.”
Darmian, who started just five Premier League games last season, has been linked with a return to Italy.
When asked if Serie A would be his preferred destination, he said: “It’s an option. Yes, probably.
“We will see what happens. Honestly, I’m waiting. If I stay, I stay and I do what I did up until now. If I go, it is because the offer that another team makes will be good.”
Darmian’s potential departure could leave Mourinho short of a right-back ahead of the new season with Antonio Valencia and new signing Diogo Dalot both injured.
Press Association