West Brom winger Matt Phillips believes the Baggies have what it takes to survive.

Matt Phillips confident West Brom can get out of trouble

Albion extended their winless run to 18 Premier League games following the 0-0 draw at home to Everton on Boxing Day.

They are second bottom in the table and three points from safety ahead of the New Year's Eve visit of Arsenal. Alan Pardew is also yet to claim victory in his first six matches in charge but Phillips says the Baggies can stay up.

"I think you can see from the performance that we were really good and we created a lot of chances," he told the club's official site. "Sooner or later we're going to score one, two or three and win the game.

"In recent weeks we have lifted our performances and we have to take the positives - this is another point. "Everton are on a good run and we've put a halt to that. We've shown that we're more than capable of getting ourselves out of the situation that we're in."

Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson missed Albion's best chances as they dominated for long spells against the Toffees. But Everton boss Sam Allardyce is yet to lose after seven games and the former England manager is pleased with their new defensive strength.

"It's a great point for us given the pressure we came under," said Allardyce. "Our defensive qualities yet again were a major part of our afternoon.

"With our troubles at the moment with players missing, it's only to be expected that we're not delivering anything like the performances in possession that you would expect.

"But what we're doing defensively, only conceding two in eight, is a remarkable turnaround from a team that conceded 25 in eight."

