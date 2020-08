Ireland full-back Matt Doherty has completed his transfer from Wolves to Tottenham Hotspur.

The news was confirmed via Spurs' website and the club's social media channels on Sunday morning with the ex-Bohs man signing a four-year deal. No fee was confirmed but reports are that it is in the region of £15m.

The transfer will be greeted with joy at Dalymount Park with a 10% sell-on fee due to the Phibsboro outfit as part of the deal that took him to Molineux a decade ago.

Doherty is Jose Mourinho’s third signing of the summer following the earlier arrivals of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart.

More to follow...

Online Editors