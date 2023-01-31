Matt Doherty has completed his move to Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal from Tottenham.

The Spanish side confirmed their capture of the Dubliner late on Tuesday night, just before the transfer window closed but while it was believed a loan deal was being lined up, Atletico said last night that "the Irish right-back arrives free after terminating his contract with Tottenham Hotspur and signs until the end of the season".

Doherty was under contract with Spurs for another 18 months and they confirmed on Tuesday night that they had cut their ties to allow him move to Spain.

"We have mutually agreed to the termination of Matt Doherty’s contract to enable him to join another club," Spurs said.

"Signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August, 2020, the Republic of Ireland international made 71 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring three goals We should like to thank Matt for his service and wish him well for the future."