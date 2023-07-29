Matt Doherty makes impact off bench as Wolves and Celtic play out draw in Dublin

Ireland defender Matt Doherty made an instant impact off the bench as Wolves came from behind to earn a draw against Celtic in this afternoon’s pre-season friendly.

Kyogo Furuhashi put the Hoops in front with a fifth minute strike, but Doherty won a late penalty which Matheus Cunha converted as the sides shared the spoils at Lansdowne Road.

In a game which was only announced three weeks ago after both clubs pulled out of a planned meeting in South Korea, Ireland player Liam Scales made his first start under Brendan Rodgers.

U-21 cap Bosun Lawal failed to feature off the bench, while U-19 cap Rocco Vata missed out on the matchday squad, as Celtic played at the Aviva for the sixth time and first since 2018. Ireland winger Mikey Johnston was ruled out with a back injury.

Ireland U-21 skipper Joe Hodge earned another pre-season start for Wolves, while Doherty will be pleased with his late contribution for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Backed by the vast majority of the 28,241-strong crowd at Lansdowne road, Celtic started the friendly far stronger as Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate cleverly linked up inside the Wolves box, with the latter’s effort crashing off the upright.

The Hoops took the lead on five minutes as Leil Abada played a sweet one-two with Furuhashi before the Japan international fired past Jose Sa, as a brief thunderstorm came down on the Ballsbridge turf.

Celtic really should have doubled their lead five minutes later, as Furuhashi watched his deft chip denied by the crossbar with Rodgers watching on from the sideline, in his second spell in charge of the club having returned last month.

After an early onslaught, Hodge and his Wolves teammates soon gained a foothold on the pre-season clash, as Matheus Nunes blazed over in front of an open goal having been supplied by a fine pass by Pablo Sarabia.

Scales, playing at the Aviva for the first time since Shamrock Rovers’ FAI Cup final defeat to Dundalk in 2020, was easily beaten by the pace of Nunes on the half-hour mark, but did far better clearing a dangerous Wolves cross minutes later, before Nelson Semedo went close himself.

For a pre-season clash, the game was fast-paced with both sides finding joy in behind on the counterattack, with Lemina, Nunes and Sarabia all going close to a leveller before the break.

Experienced Wolves centre-half Craig Dawson was required to divert Abada’s effort off the line moments before the break, before Maede blazed his effort high over the bar.

After the restart, Celtic were again wasteful in the final third as Hatate’s driving run split the Wolves midfield open. The Japanese midfielder did well to find Furuhashi but his cross was wasted.

Cunha broke forward and hit the post on 56 minutes, with Scales doing very well to clear under pressure to safety.

As the Celtic faithful belted out ‘stand up for the champions’, Furuhashi fired wide before Yang’s effort proved no trouble for Sa in the Wolves net.

Wolves went close to a leveller on 68 minutes as Semedo’s excellent cross found the head of Cunha, but the Brazilian international couldn’t guide his effort towards goal.

Doherty was introduced to the action 11 minutes from the end for his second appearance since returning to Molineux, and the Swords native made an instant impact when his diving run into the box saw Joe Hart take him down.

The referee pointed to the spot, much to the disbelief of Hart who felt it was a harsh call. Cunha converted the spot kick as Doherty and Hart were seen deep in conversation about the incident as the Wolves players wheeled away in celebration.

Wolves pushed for the winner and forced a fine save from Hart late on, but a draw was a final result before several streakers made their way onto the pitch at full-time in search of jerseys and selfies.

CELTIC – Hart; Iwata, Welsh (McPherson 67), Scales, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate (Holm 70); O’Riley (Kwon 60), Abada (Hakasabanovic 70), Maeda (Oh 70); Furuhashi (Yang 60).

WOLVES – Sa; Semedo (Doherty 79), Kilman, Dawson (Esen 70), Lopez (Ait-Nouri 46); Nunes, Hodge, Lemina (Silva 79), Neto (Hwang 70); Cunha, Sarabia (Gomes 70).

REF – R Harvey.