Matt Doherty is suffering from the ‘Mourinho Effect’ at Spurs

Richard Dunne

Rest from firing line at Celtic can help Duffy from low ebb in career

Everton's Alex Iwobi (right) in action against Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty

Everton's Alex Iwobi (right) in action against Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty

The dream move doesn’t always go according to plan, as Shane Duffy and Matt Doherty have learned in the last few months.

On Sunday, Tottenham go to play Manchester City but it’s uncertain if Matt will play, given that he hasn’t started in the last three league games for Spurs, and Celtic had Shane on the bench, again, for their game in midweek.

I’m confident that Shane can turn things around at Celtic before the end of the season and be an important figure for Ireland in the World Cup games next month – Shane certainly won’t just pack his bags and walk away, no matter how hard it is for him right now in Scotland, and he’s too important for Ireland for Stephen Kenny to leave him out.

