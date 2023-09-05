Mason Greenwood unveiled to cheers from Getafe fans

Mason Greenwood says he is “happy to be here” at Getafe as he was unveiled in front of the home crowd for the first time following his loan move from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old made the switch to Spain on deadline day after it was announced last month that he would continue his career away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood was suspended by United back in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online and faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February this year that the case had been discontinued.

Greenwood had the opportunity to train in front of the Getafe fans in an open training session on Tuesday and was later unveiled in front of the home supporters alongside fellow new signings Diego Rico and Oscar Rodriguez.

The one-cap England international was the last of the three to be unveiled and entered the Coliseum Alfonso Perez to cheers from the Getafe faithful before he waved back and kicked a signed ball into the stand.

Greenwood said: “I am very happy to be here.

“I have been training for four or five months, I am getting up to speed and have been training with my team-mates and feel quite good.

“We take it one game at a time and the next home game is coming in a few weeks and we will try to win and do our best.”

Greenwood’s last appearance came for United in a 1-0 win over West Ham in January 2022 and he could make his debut after the international break when Getafe come up against Osasuna on September 17.