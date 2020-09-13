Mason Greenwood in trouble again after laughing gas footage emerges

Mason Greenwood has apologised for his “poor judgement” after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward apparently inhaling laughing gas.
The 18-year-old appeared to breathe in nitrous oxide from a balloon in a video reportedly filmed a number of weeks ago.
In a statement from United, Greenwood said: “I have now been made aware of the health risks associated with this practice and accept that even trying it, as shown in these historical pictures, was poor judgement on my part. I strongly urge others not to follow my example.