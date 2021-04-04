| 8.3°C Dublin

Mason Greenwood completes Manchester United comeback against brave Brighton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are looking to underline their progress by finishing as runners-up in the Premier League.

Manchester United&rsquo;s Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring their winning goal (Phil Noble/PA) Expand

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Mason Greenwood completed a hard-fought comeback win against Brighton as Manchester United strengthened their grip on second spot.

While Manchester City are all but certain to lift the Premier League title, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are looking to underline their progress by finishing as runners-up and going all the way in the Europa League.

Brighton made life difficult on Sunday and United academy graduate Danny Welbeck put the visitors on course for their first ever victory at Old Trafford, only for Marcus Rashford and Greenwood to seal a 2-1 triumph.

Danny Welbeck fired Brighton ahead early on (Clive Brunskill/PA) Expand

This match was far less dramatic than the Red Devils’ 3-2 win in September’s reverse fixture but Graham Potter’s men made the hosts sweat.

Dean Henderson was chosen ahead of David De Gea for Sunday’s match and did well to repel a point-blank header from Welbeck, only for the former United striker to direct home the rebound in the 13th minute.

Brighton bossed the pedestrian home side for the rest of the first half, with Rashford smartly levelling from Bruno Fernandes’ lay-off.

Albion’s penalty appeals against Harry Maguire fell on deaf ears before Greenwood’s diving header wrapped up a comeback win in the 83rd minute.

