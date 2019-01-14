Martin O'Neill to be named new Nottingham Forest manager - reports

According to multiple reports in England O'Neill, who departed from his role as Ireland manager in November, will be announced to replace Aitor Karanka tomorrow.

A return to Forest would be a remarkable ending to the career of O'Neill, who won the European Cup twice as a player at the City Ground under Brian Clough in 1979 and 1980.

O'Neill has not managed a club side since he was sacked by Sunderland in 2013.

Daniel Taylor reports in the Guardian that O'Neill held talks with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis in Birmingham and London over the past 48 hours and that, as of now, there are no plans to bring former Ireland assistant Roy Keane on board although Steve Guppy is likely to be part of the ticket.

