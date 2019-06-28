Martin O'Neill sacked as Nottingham Forest manager after five months in charge

The 66-year-old took over at Forest in January, just weeks after he left his post as Ireland manager following a disappointing display in the Nations League, and initially the management team of former Forest players O'Neill and Roy Keane was hailed by the Forest support.

But O'Neill was unable to turn his side into candidates for promotion and the side finished ninth, three places off the play-off positions.

It took just 18 minutes for Forest to announce O'Neill's replacement, with former Rennes head coach Sabri Lamouchi taking over.

#NFFC are delighted to announce that Sabri Lamouchi has been appointed as the club’s new head coach.https://t.co/ZvqVXabJwy — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 28, 2019

Reports suggest that the Forest players were unhappy with elements of O'Neill's regime and his approach to training, and today the Championship side confirmed his exit in a brief statement.

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that manager Martin O’Neill has left the club. The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts

during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future," a statement issued today said.

The Derry native had been planning for next season, though doubts were expressed about his long-term future when assistant Keane quit last week.

Speaking to the Derry Journal earlier this week on a trip back to the city, O'Neill gave no indication that his time was up and he expressed his confidence in Keane being a success as manager in his own right.

"I have absolutely no problem with it," O'Neill said of Keane's exit. "I've loved working with him it was great. We had some great days

working together with the Republic of Ireland and qualification for the European Championships which were fantastic.

"But I think Roy always wanted to go back into management himself and I think he wanted to be his own man which I think he has been for a long time. We've had a really great time.

"He came and he said he would think about it (leaving) when the season was ending and this is what he wants to do and good luck to him. I think with all the experiences he has behind him now I think he will be a big success again."

Online Editors