Both Martin and Michael O'Neill have been linked with Aston Villa job following the sacking of Steve Bruce on Wednesday.

Martin O'Neill prominent in the betting for the Aston Villa managerial vacancy following Steve Bruce's sacking

Bruce was sacked following a 3-3 draw with Preston at Villa Park on Tuesday night which left the side 12th in the Championship.

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has had a previous spell in charge at Villa Park and Paddy Power are offering 6/1 odds on the former Northern Ireland captain making a return.

The former Celtic manager had a successful time in charge of the Birmingham club taking them into Europe and to the 2010 League Cup Final where they were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United.

Current Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill is highly rated after his success with the national team and has been linked with a number of high profile club jobs in the past.

BetVictor are offering 16/1 odds on the Northern Ireland manager taking up the position.

However O'Neill rejected advances from the Scotland last year and opted to sign a new contract with Northern Ireland.

Other favourites for the post include Brentford manager Dean Smith, Sam Allardyce, Thierry Henry and Roberto Martinez.

