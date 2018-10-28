Martin Dubravka: Newcastle can build on point from Southampton

Martin Dubravka insists Newcastle ’s battling goalless draw at Southampton gives them something to build on.

Goalkeeper Dubravka made fine saves to deny Mohamed Elyounoussi, Jack Stephens and Nathan Redmond as the Magpies somehow escaped the south coast with a point.

It was enough to lift Newcastle off the foot of the table, but they remain without a win in their opening 10 games with all three of their points coming from 0-0 draws.

Nevertheless, Dubravka told NUFC TV: “It’s very important to us for keep this feeling because we all know that we are not in the best position.

“We would have liked to have taken all three points but unfortunately we didn’t win – but we didn’t lose and that’s also important.”

Newcastle, to their credit, put their bodies on the line after the break when

Danny Ings’ shot was bravely blocked by Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett threw himself in front of Redmond’s drive.

Yet with two minutes to go Southampton substitute Shane Long should have scored the winner, only to sidefoot wide.

Saints have now not scored in their last five league matches, as well as going five home games without a win this season.

“We are disappointed,” defender Wesley Hoedt told the club website.

“We wanted more and we wanted the three points. We need to be positive about the play that we showed because we were dominant and the better team but you have to be honest as well.

“We need to score goals; it’s five games without one for us now and that is not just the responsibility of the forwards. The whole team needs to step up from back to front.”

Press Association