Marouane Fellaini signs new two-year deal at Manchester United

Marouane Fellaini singled out manager Jose Mourinho for praise after signing a new two-year contract with Manchester United.

There had been recent speculation that the Belgium midfielder was considering leaving the club with his previous deal expiring this summer, but Fellaini insists that was not the case.

“I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player. I made this decision because I am very happy here,” he wrote on Twitter.

"Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve. I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me.

“Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve. I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me.

“My focus now is on the World Cup but I am looking forward to a successful season ahead.”

Fellaini’s new deal includes the option to extend for a further 12 months.

The 30-year-old, who started in Belgium’s 1-0 win over England at the World Cup which set up a last-16 meeting with Japan on Monday, has become something of a favourite for Mourinho, who was convinced he would extend his stay.

Marouane Fellaini has signed a new #MUFC contract which runs until June 2020, with the option to extend for a further year.





“I am very happy Marouane is staying with us,” Mourinho told manutd.com.

“I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract.”

Fellaini has made 156 appearances and scored 20 goals, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.

