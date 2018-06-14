Sport Soccer

Thursday 14 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Marlon ‘free to move to West Ham’ after Nice end loan arrangement

The Irons are also reportedly closing in on Lazio winger Felipe Anderson.

New West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is looking to strengthen his squad (Adam Davy/Empics)
New West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is looking to strengthen his squad (Adam Davy/Empics)

By Jim van Wijk, Press Association Sport

Nice have announced that defender Marlon will not be spending a second season on loan from Barcelona as planned, a decision which is expected to pave the way for his move to West Ham.

The 22-year-old Brazilian had been set to spend two campaigns with the Ligue 1 club.

However, amid reports West Ham are closing in on a £14million permanent deal, Nice released a short statement on Thursday to announce the defender would not serve under new head coach Patrick Vieira.

“In agreement with Barcelona, the Brazilian who was loaned to Nice last summer will not wear the Nice colours in 2018-19. He now returns to the Catalan club,” the statement on ogcnice.com read.

“In 2017-18, the 22-year-old defender participated in 23 Ligue 1 fixtures in the red and black shirt.”

Earlier this week, West Ham confirmed the appointment of director of football Mario Husillos, who links up once again with new Irons boss Manuel Pellegrini.

The London Stadium outfit are keen to put together a squad which can move on from last season’s battles at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson is another reported target, with sources in Italy claiming a deal of around £27m is close for the 25-year-old Brazilian winger.

Pellegrini, who was confirmed as David Moyes’ replacement last month, will take charge of his first West Ham game in the Premier League opener against Liverpool at Anfield.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport