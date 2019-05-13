Mark Travers aiming to become Bournemouth’s first-choice goalkeeper next season

Bournemouth’s Mark Travers has targeted starting next season as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper — but he could yet go out on loan to gain more first-team experience.

Bournemouth’s Mark Travers has targeted starting next season as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper — but he could yet go out on loan to gain more first-team experience.

The teenager excelled on his Premier League debut when he kept a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory over Tottenham, but endured a more difficult afternoon on Sunday when Crystal Palace won 5-3 at Selhurst Park.

There remains uncertainty about Bournemouth’s goalkeeping hierarchy given the inconsistency of Asmir Begovic and Artur Boruc, contributing to the 19-year-old Travers being given his chance, and the Irishman hopes that a conversation with Eddie Howe will confirm that further chances will follow.

Travers will planning to speak to Bournemouth’s manager when the first-team squad return for pre-season.

“I’ll do that in the off-season. We’ll have a bit of time off and it’s go from there, really,” Travers said.

“I’ve felt comfortable and confident out on the pitch in the last two Premier League games. It’s something I know I can do. Maybe I’ll get a bit of loan experience; I’ll just have to wait and see.

“But if the manager decides to give me a few more games I’m ready to play. I just want to keep going. I want to play more games.

“I still need to reflect on the season and take from that into the off-season. I need to come in pre-season, give 100 per cent, then it’s down to the manager.”

Sunday’s fixture represented Julian Speroni’s last as a Palace goalkeeper after 15 years at the club.

He was left out despite previous confirmation of his departure, a decision Speroni had contributed to, and he told the club’s official website: “It’s hard to express how I’m feeling right now.

“It’s been 15 years, and the bond that we’ve built with all the fans here is just incredible. I will never forget it. It’s something that will stay with me forever.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, but as a whole obviously, playing in important matches. Everyone remembers those important games and those important saves.

“The whole time that I’ve spent at this unbelievable football club is the highlight.”

Press Association