Mark Timlin on point for nine-man Finn Harps against Bohemians

Finn Harps rescued a point right at the death as substitute Mark Timlin struck late for the Donegal side who were reduced to nine men in Dalymount last night.

With the game just 10-minutes old, Harps’ Eric McWoods received a straight red card for lunging at Tyreke Wilson. But with their backs to the wall, it was the 10-men of Harps who took the lead.

Referee Sean Grant had no hesitation awarding the spot kick for a handball and up stepped Filip Mihaljevic who coolly slotted the ball past James Talbot to break the deadlock. The home side failed to trouble Harps’ Mark McGinley.

After the break, Bohs got back on level terms when Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe was hauled down in the area following some clever footwork, and Dawson Devoy smashed home a penalty of his own.

Minutes later the turnaround was complete when Ali Coote smashed home a thunderous effort from the edge of the area to give Bohs the lead.

The visitors were reduced to nine-men in injury time as Ethan Boyle received his second yellow, but there was still time for Timlin to pop up and snatch a point for his side, breaking Bohs hearts in doing so.

Bohemians – Talbot, Wilson, Feely, Kelly, Coote, Junior (Twardek 72), Devoy, Burt (Mallon 89), Murphy, Omochere, Flores (Levingston 84)

Finn Harps – McGinley, Slevin, Webster (Tourish 29 (Rudden 82), Connolly (Mahdy 82), McWoods, McNamee (Hery 66), Carillo, N’Zeyi, Rainey, Boyle, Mihaljevic (Timlin 82)

Ref – S Grant