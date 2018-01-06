Mark Hughes has been sacked as manager of Premier League strugglers Stoke after their FA Cup exit against League Two Coventry.

Mark Hughes has been sacked as manager of Premier League strugglers Stoke after their FA Cup exit against League Two Coventry.

Mark Hughes' time in charge of Stoke in numbers

Here, Press Association Sport takes a numerical look at the former Wales international's reign.

10 - Hughes was the 10th-longest serving manager in the Football League, having been in charge of the Potters for just over four and a half years. Southend's Phil Brown now moves into the top 10. 200 - matches in charge of the club for Hughes.

35.5 - his winning percentage as Stoke boss, with 71 triumphs to go with 48 draws. 9 - Stoke's league position in each of his first three seasons in charge. They slipped to 13th last season and he leaves them 18th in the table.

4 - points from Hughes' last seven league games in charge, which featured just one win against West Brom. The cup loss to fourth-tier opposition then sealed his fate. £25m - Stoke's estimated pre-season transfer spending, roughly the same amount received from West Ham for forward Marko Arnautovic.

Press Association