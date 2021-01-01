Marine raffle to soften blow of £100k loss

To fill the financial hole, Marine have launched a raffle in which one of the prizes is the chance to manage the team in one of the club’s next pre-season friendlies (stock photo)

Non-League Marine say the revised restrictions forcing their historic FA Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur behind closed doors are "disastrous" and have launched an appeal to raise £100,000 in lost earnings.

The Merseyside club were hoping to enjoy money-spinning bonuses for welcoming Jose Mourinho and his players to College Road. But having already seen their capacity reduced to 500, Wednesday's updated review of the country's tier system placed the Liverpool and Sefton region back into the higher Tier 3, which bars spectators.

"It means the loss of attending what is without doubt the most magical FA Cup tie ever, with the likes of Harry Kane and Jose Mourinho visiting Marine," said a club statement.

"It also means we have now lost around £100,000 in potential revenue, which is a disastrous blow. This has been compounded by a sponsor pulling out of a £20,000 advertising package for the game."

To fill the financial hole, Marine have launched a raffle in which one of the prizes is the chance to manage the team in one of the club's next pre-season friendlies. Within three hours, more than 2,000 tickets had been sold, raising £20,000.

"The response has been fantastic," said Marine chairman Paul Leary.

