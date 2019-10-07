Marcus Rashford: Manchester United’s slump in form hurts

The United striker has apologised to supporters following the club’s worst start to a league campaign in 30 years.

United have claimed just nine points from their opening eight games in the Premier League and are 12th in the table, 15 points behind leaders Liverpool.

You can’t hide in football and the last few weeks simply haven’t been good enough.



As a United fan myself, that hurts. And you deserve better.



We know we need to improve and that is our sole focus as a team and as a club. pic.twitter.com/GyHgvQvxeM — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 7, 2019

The 21-year-old tweeted: “You can’t hide in football and the last few weeks simply haven’t been good enough.

“As a United fan myself, that hurts. And you deserve better. We know we need to improve and that is our sole focus as a team and as a club.”

United were beaten 1-0 at struggling Newcastle on Sunday and their only victory in their last five outings in all competitions was a penalty shoot-out success over League One side Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

PA Media