Marcus Rashford back in Manchester United squad for trip to Leicester

Marcus Rashford could make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United on Saturday in their Premier League game at Leicester.

Rashford, who had surgery in August to repair his damaged shoulder, will be included in United’s squad, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Solskjaer said: “He’s in the squad, yes. If he’s going to start or not, I can’t tell you now because it wouldn’t be right.

One step closer…⚽️♥️ pic.twitter.com/jcKDIGNhwB — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 11, 2021

“But he’s worked really hard throughout the whole lay-off and he’s been bright this week.

“He had a 60-minute involvement behind closed doors last week, so he’s fit and raring to go.”

Rashford last appeared for United in their Europa League final penalty shootout defeat to Villarreal in May.

His last competitive appearance was as a late extra-time substitute in the Euro 2020 final, which England lost on penalties to Italy.

Expand Close Marcus Rashford missed his penalty during the Euro 2020 final (Nick Potts/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marcus Rashford missed his penalty during the Euro 2020 final (Nick Potts/PA)

Solskjaer also confirmed captain Harry Maguire has returned to training after being sidelined since last month with a calf injury.

Maguire has missed United’s previous two matches and although Raphael Varane is out with a groin injury, Solskjaer hinted the England defender may not be risked.

“Harry’s just joined us on the grass this morning, first time he’s been on the grass,” Solskjaer said.

“Raphael’s got an injury and out for a few weeks, but Victor (Lindelof) and Eric (Bailly) played in the internationals and got good game time, so that was good for us.”

If Bailly partners Lindelof in central defence against Leicester, it will be the Ivory Coast international’s first Premier League appearance since United’s 2-1 win at Wolves in May.

Solskjaer said Fred and Edinson Cavani were both unlikely to feature after they played in Brazil’s 4-1 World Cup qualifying win against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning.

“With regards to Fred and Edinson, they played a full game this morning, 1.30am kick-off,” Solskjaer said.

“So we’re not counting on them. We have to give them time to rest and recover. You have to. They played well, that’s the good thing for us, not injured, but hopefully they can be involved in midweek in the Champions League (at home against Atalanta).”

Solskjaer said he was hopeful midfielder Jesse Lingard will sign a new deal at the club.

Expand Close Lingard, centre, turned down a new contract offer from United in September (Mike Egerton/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lingard, centre, turned down a new contract offer from United in September (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 28-year-old, who scored nine goals in 16 appearances for West Ham while on loan during the second half of last season, is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Solskjaer said: “Jesse’s had a good start to the season. He’s come on and scored a few goals for us, that’s been very important for us.

“We want to prolong his contract, we see him as an important player. It’s up to him, maybe up to me, to give him more playing time because he deserves to.

“Hopefully, we can get a deal sorted for Jesse because we really rate him.”