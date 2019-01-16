Marcelo Bielsa admits Leeds United have spied on every Championship opponent this season

Marcelo Bielsa has admitted Leeds United have sent staff to spy on all of their Championship opponents this season.

In a statement, delivered in an impromptu press conference on Wednesday, Bielsa said that he wanted to make the Football League's investigation into the so-called ‘spygate’ affair easier by giving them all the information they require.

Leeds and Bielsa are currently under investigation after a man was caught spying on Derby County's training session from some bushes. Police intervened and Bielsa later admitted the man was under his orders.

He said: "I'm going to make it easier for the EFL investigation. I'm going to make it easier for them and I assume my behaviour is observed from the most extreme position.

"I observed all the rivals we played against. We watched all the training sessions before we played them.

"My goal is to make this easier for the investigation. By doing this I assume the possible sanctions by the authorities. I don't want to compare my situation with previous similar incidents.

"I don't want to make it easier for me by attacking others. Regarding what I've done - it is not illegal. It's not specified, described or restrained."

Bielsa added: "It's not seen as a good thing, but it is not a violation of the law. Although not illegal it's not necessarily the right thing to do.

"The wrong things you do are not done with bad intention or an intention to cheat. If you observe something without authorisation we call it spying. I'm going to try and explain I did not have bad intentions.

"I did not try to get an unfair sporting advantage. But I did it because it was not illegal or violating specific laws.

"As Lampard (Derby boss Frank Lampard) says, he doesn't believe I have bad intentions. He believes I violated the fair play spirit so I have to adapt to the rules and habits of English football."

