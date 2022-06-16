Marc Canham confirmed as new FAI Director of Football as former underage boss John Morling returns to fold

FORMER Ireland U16 team coach John Morling will return to the FAI as the association also confirmed the appointment of Marc Canham in a new role of Director of Football.

As part of a revamp in the wake of Ruud Dokter's exit from his post as High Performance Director, the FAI have added two English-born coaches to a new-look structure. Canham comes to the FAI from his role as Director of Coaching with the Premier League. Morling was seen as one of Canham's main rivals for the Director of Football role, when Pat Fenlon was also in the frame, but the FAI have engineered his return.

Recently with Premier League side Brighton, Morling was Ireland U15, U16 and U17 team coach and worked with Irish talent like Jayson Molumby, Evan Ferguson and Aaron Connolly with Brighton.

Canham says he has Irish grandparents and says he will move to Ireland to take up his role. CEO Jonathan Hill had been widely criticised for continuing to live in England and commuting to Ireland on FAI duties.

“I am really excited to take up this opportunity to work in partnership with everyone in Irish football to build on the excellent work by so many to date and to realise the FAI’s onward vision for the future of the game,” Canham said in a statement issued by the FAI.

"Collaboration and teamwork are the key values of how I work and operate. I look forward to working closely with everyone within the Irish game, from Grassroots to collaborating with our international managers as we bring the FAI’s Strategy 2022-2025 to life and change football for the better for every man, woman, boy and girl who plays our game. With the right commitment to an open and consultative approach, together we can deliver on the strategy in a positive and transformational manner.

“I am, along with my family, thrilled to be moving to Ireland. Having Irish grandparents, I have always followed the fortunes of the Republic of Ireland international teams. I hope we can work collectively to bring many more exciting memories for all and to use football to inspire the nation and connect communities.”

Morling added that he was eager to work in an Irish setup again.

“I enjoyed every minute of my time with the Association previously and I know how exciting the future is for football at all levels of the game in Ireland as we strive to work together in a collaborative manner that will deliver the best opportunities for all players and coaches whatever their level of football. I am also looking forward to supporting Marc at such a crucial time for the game we all love," he said.