Marc Albrighton lands FA misconduct charge for angry reaction at Palace

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following his red card at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

He was dismissed during the Foxes’ 5-0 Premier League defeat at Selhurst Park on Saturday and, after his sending-off, reacted angrily towards referee Mike Dean.

An FA statement read: “Leicester City’s Marc Albrighton has been charged following the game against Crystal Palace on Saturday (28 April). “It relates to his behaviour towards the referee after his sending-off. He has until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.”

Albrighton was shown a straight red card when he was short with a back-pass and appeared to tangle with Wilfried Zaha in the second half. Leicester were 2-0 down at the time and it was Albrighton’s first red card since 2010, and first of his Leicester career.

He is already in line for a one-match ban – missing Saturday’s visit of West Ham – and that could increase should the FA deem further punishment necessary.

Press Association