Manuel Pellegrini appointed West Ham manager on three-year contract

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss succeeds David Moyes, having left Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune over the weekend.

Joint chairman David Sullivan hailed Pellegrini’s track record of winning the Premier League title with City as crucial to his chances of ushering in a new era of success at the London Stadium. Your new West Ham United manager... #WelcomePellegrini pic.twitter.com/UuPWfGCZbz — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 22, 2018 “I am delighted to welcome Manuel Pellegrini to West Ham United,” Sullivan said on the club’s website. “He is one of the world’s most respected football coaches and we look forward to working with him.

“It was important that we appointed someone with knowledge and experience of the Premier League, who already has an understanding – not only of the teams and players we face – but of West Ham United and our ambitions. “Manuel brings a reputation for attacking football and getting the best out of his players. We believe he will attract new talent to the London Stadium as well as improving the current squad.

“Above all, he is a winner, who knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level and is driven to continue that success. Manuel is the first West Ham United manager to have a Premier League title on his CV, and we believe that his experience, quality and proven record of taking teams forward quickly will ensure that he is successful here.” "I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League." - Joint-Chairman David Sullivanhttps://t.co/GOROcGkLyn — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 16, 2018 Former Manchester United boss Moyes replaced Slaven Bilic in November and led the Hammers away from the relegation zone to a 13th-place Premier League finish.

But West Ham’s board quickly opted not to retain the Scot’s services, and have now installed Pellegrini instead. Sullivan believes the 64-year-old Chilean has the coaching acumen to excite the West Ham fans.

Manuel Pellegrini File Photo “We have listened to fans who asked us to be ambitious; we hope they agree it is an exciting appointment,” Sullivan said.

“Manuel will shortly announce the names of the new staff he will bring in and he will then get down to shaping the squad he wants. We all wish him the very best of luck.”

Assistant coaches Alan Irvine, Stuart Pearce and Billy McKinlay left the London Stadium along with Moyes, allowing the new manager a clean slate. Pellegrini left City for a stint in China two years ago, having guided the Manchester club to the 2014 Premier League crown.

Press Association