Liverpool forward Sadio Mane insists success means he and fellow overworked forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are not feeling the physical effects.

Mane insists tiredness is not a factor as Liverpool bid for glory on all fronts

All three start virtually every match for Jurgen Klopp’s side but that, plus their international commitments, means the numbers they are racking up are significant.

Senegal international Mane has played 131 matches for club and country since the start of the 2017-18 season, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah has 133 while Brazilian Roberto Firmino has a remarkable 149 appearances.

Mane has been in brilliant form for Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

Mane certainly does not seem to be showing any signs of fatigue affecting his form with the 27-year-old having scored 12 times in 19 games.

“I think it is here,” he said, tapping the side of his head.

“Honestly, I think it is all in the head. The tiredness is in the head, so as long as the body recovers well I think it is not difficult for us to play every single game if the team needs us and the coach needs us.

“I think we will be able to play and help the team. When they need me I will be ready for the team to give everything.

“The coach has to decide who will play but I am here to work every single day, and to be every single day to be ready to go again.”

Liverpool are going to need that indefatigably over the next couple of months as they are currently two matches into a 14-game stretch in 43 days up to and including their entry into the FA Cup in the first week of January.

That also includes two matches in 24 hours on different continents because of their involvement in the Carabao Cup and Club World Cup.

Should they progress through the League Cup quarter-final tie at Aston Villa in December they would then face a two-legged semi-final, meaning potentially a further seven matches in a month.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are facing a packed fixture list (Adam Davy/PA)

Mane will be in the squad which travels to Qatar for the Club World Cup as Liverpool seek to claim a trophy they have never won before.

“I always say to win games and win trophies, motivates players all the time,” added Mane.

“If we can win the Club World Cup then it will give us more momentum.

“Hopefully we are going to win it and give us another blast of high energy to go again for the rest of the season.”

