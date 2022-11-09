| 8.8°C Dublin

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane named in France World Cup squad

The 29-year-old was a doubt for the tournament in Qatar with a hamstring injury.

Raphael Varane has made France&rsquo;s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA) Expand

Raphael Varane has made France&rsquo;s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

Defending champions France have named Raphael Varane in their World Cup squad despite the Manchester United defender’s injury troubles.

The 29-year-old was a doubt for the tournament in Qatar with a hamstring injury sustained during United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22.

But France boss Didier Deschamps has gambled on Varane’s fitness and included him in his 25-man party.

Midfielders N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are absent through injury, while United forward Anthony Martial and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne have missed out.

