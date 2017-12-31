Sport Soccer

Sunday 31 December 2017

Manchester United's Ashley Young must answer FA charge after Tadic incident

Manchester United's Ashley Young is facing a Football Association violent conduct charge
Manchester United's Ashley Young has been charged with violent conduct after he appeared to elbow Dusan Tadic during the Premier League match against Southampton.

The Football Association decided to take action after footage emerged of Young landing a blow on Tadic's stomach area during Saturday's goalless draw at Old Trafford.

An FA statement read: "Young's charge follows an incident during Saturday's game against Southampton which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video. He has until 5pm today (31/12/17) to respond."

Press Association

