Sport Soccer

Monday 1 January 2018

Manchester United's Ashley Young banned for three matches

Manchester United's Ashley Young has been banned
Manchester United's Ashley Young has been banned

Ashley Young will miss Manchester United's next three matches after accepting a violent conduct charge.

Young was issued with the charge by the Football Association after appearing to elbow Dusan Tadic during the 0-0 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

He has decided not to contest it, but did argue a suspension and a Football Association spokesperson said: "Ashley Young will be suspended for Manchester United's next three matches.

"He accepted a violent conduct charge following an off-the-ball incident during yesterday's game against Southampton, but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected by a Regulatory Commission."

The 32-year-old wing-back will miss the New Year's Day match at Everton plus home games with Derby (FA Cup) and Stoke.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport