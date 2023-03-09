Manchester United v Real Betis Europa League last 16: TV channels in Ireland, KO and all you need to know

Manchester United will face Real Betis in the Europa League tonight just days after their 7-0 drubbing against Liverpool.

While it will be hard to scrub away the defeat at Anfield, Erik ten Hag’s side can’t dwell on it as they still fight on multiple fronts in terms of silverware.

To expunge such a humiliating defeat, United have to plough ahead in Europe and the FA Cup.

Having beaten Barcelona to get to this stage in the first place, United are under pressure to progress even further.

Betis, of course, boast quality, but there is little doubt as to who is the favourite here in the last-16. Here’s everything you need to know about the first leg.

Where and when

Manchester United against Real Betis is scheduled for an 8pm Irish kick-off time tonight on Thursday March 9, 2023.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host the contest.

Where to watch Manchester United v Real Betis

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 1 in Ireland.

Live stream: A live stream is available across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more through either the Virgin Media Player or app. BT subscribers can also do the same across various devices and platforms.

Team news

Marcel Sabitzer and Anthony Martial are definitely not available for Ten Hag, with options looking a little light for United.

Casemiro is fit after a knock however, likewise Victor Lindelof. Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek remain long-term casualties.

Betis manager and former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini will be without Nabil Fekir for the foreseeable future after the French international suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Juan Cruz also misses out and Sergio Canales is doubtful with a thigh problem.

Prediction

A reaction can be expected from United. Ten Hag’s side have at least proven they can come back from the brink before and, at home, look favourites to do so again.

Man United to win, 2-0.

Head to head

The two teams have never played before in a competitive fixture.

Match odds

Man United to win: 4/11

Draw: 15/4

Real Betis to win: 15/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).