Manchester United v Liverpool – talking points

Mourinho’s tactical approach

Jose Mourinho's tactics at Anfield were criticised (Martin Rickett/PA)

The last meeting between these two at Anfield in October ended in a drab goalless draw, after which Klopp suggested United’s risk-averse style would not be accepted at Liverpool. United had scored 32 times in their previous 10 games but mustered just one attempt on target in a second successive Anfield stalemate that left Jose Mourinho’s tactics questioned. The onus will be on United to play with more attacking intent at Old Trafford, but to what degree? Liverpool’s strength is their speed in attack and Mourinho will not want to leave his team exposed to those forwards on the counter.

Resolute Reds?

Klopp: “When United attack I hope all my players are involved in defending. If someone says that is ‘parking the bus’, I have no problem with that.” #lfc — Liam Blackburn (@liamblackburn) March 9, 2018

Mourinho copped flak for the Anfield display because United’s attack had previously looked so potent while Liverpool’s defence had appeared vulnerable. Heading into this contest, the Reds’ backline might have found some steel as Klopp’s men have conceded only once in their previous five fixtures. Goalkeeper Loris Karius is showing consistency between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk has become the commanding presence Klopp hoped he would when he was acquired mid-season and Andrew Robertson has quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite in the left-back slot. The argument will be they have not been tested by a potent forward line since conceding twice to Tottenham at the start of February.