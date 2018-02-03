Manchester United v Huddersfield – story of the match

Alexis Sanchez’s first goal for Manchester United wrapped up victory against Huddersfield on a day when the club came together to remember those who lost their lives in the Munich air disaster.

Alexis Sanchez’s first goal for Manchester United wrapped up victory against Huddersfield on a day when the club came together to remember those who lost their lives in the Munich air disaster.

Tuesday is the 60th anniversary of the crash that claimed 23 lives, including eight of the players, as Sir Matt Busby’s side returned from a European Cup match at Red Star Belgrade.

Silence fell upon Old Trafford as those lost were remembered ahead of a match that United won 2-0, with Romelu Lukaku and home debutant Sanchez sealing a 2-0 win against David Wagner’s Terriers. Tweet of the match 😍 pic.twitter.com/Mtjdb6OJL3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 3, 2018 Star man – Alexis Sanchez First #MUFC goal for @alexis_officia1! 😍 A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Feb 3, 2018 at 8:43am PST A far more positive outing for the former Arsenal man than his first league appearance for United on Wednesday, the 2-0 away loss to Tottenham. A lively display saw him cause Huddersfield a number of problems before he got on the scoresheet in the 68th minute, winning a penalty and then reacting to Jonas Lossl saving his effort from 12 yards by tucking the loose ball in.

Moment of the match Love it! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/KDCygvBKV8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 3, 2018 United – with Paul Pogba dropped to the bench, replaced by Scott McTominay – had produced little real quality going forward before they took the lead in fine fashion in the 55th minute, Juan Mata delivering a delightful cross and Lukaku guiding the ball home sweetly first-time with his left foot. Munich remembered The #FlowersOfManchester remembered. A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Feb 3, 2018 at 7:14am PST Ahead of Tuesday’s 60th anniversary of the Munich disaster, it was marked in various ways at Old Trafford on Saturday. With Munich survivor Sir Bobby Charlton among those in the stands, a minute’s silence was held just before kick-off while a range of related banners could be seen around the ground, and the players on both sides wore black armbands during the contest. A commemorative service is taking place at the stadium on Tuesday, and around 2,000 fans are heading to Munich to pay their respects.

Ratings Paul Pogba (right) came on in the 65th minute having been dropped to the bench (Martin Rickett/PA). Manchester United: David De Gea 6, Antonio Valencia 6, Chris Smalling 7, Marcos Rojo 6, Luke Shaw 6, Scott McTominay 7, Nemanja Matic 6, Juan Mata 7, Jesse Lingard 6, Alexis Sanchez 8, Romelu Lukaku 7. Subs: Paul Pogba (for Lingard, 65) 6, Marcus Rashford (for Mata, 71) 6, Anthony Martial (for Lukaku, 77) 6. Huddersfield: Jonas Lossl 7, Mathias Jorgensen 6, Christopher Schindler 6, Terence Kongolo 7, Tommy Smith 6, Philip Billing 5, Jonathan Hogg 6, Florent Hadergjonaj 6, Rajiv van La Parra 5, Collin Quaner 6, Laurent Depoitre 6. Subs: Aaron Mooy (for Billing, 33) 6, Michael Hefele (for Schindler, 59) 5, Tom Ince (for Van La Parra, 69) 5.

Who’s up next? Newcastle v Manchester United (Premier League, February 11) Birmingham v Huddersfield (FA Cup, February 6)

Press Association