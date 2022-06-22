Manchester United are holding talks with Dutch champions Ajax over the potential signing of Brazilian winger Antony. The 22-year-old will set United back €47 million, as Erik ten Hag looks to make his first summer signing.

Representatives from United are in Amsterdam this week as negotiations continue. Antony was a regular under Ten Hag, and contributed 12 goals and ten assists last season, as Ajax won the league title by 16 points.

United have had a €60 million bid turned down by Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong. The 21-year-old is Ten Hag’s number one target this summer, and talks are progressing between the two clubs. Barcelona want €85 million for the midfielder, but United are willing to bide their time given the Catalan clubs precarious financial position.

Another Ajax player linked with United is Jurrien Timber. The 20-year-old scooped young player of the year last season and is desperate to make Louis van Gaal’s World Cup squad this year. Timber’s agent, Revien Kanhai, is in Manchester this week, leading many to believe that Timber could be on his way to Old Trafford.

United have made contact with Christian Eriksen, who becomes a free agent at the end of June. Ten Hag is hopeful of signing the Danish international, despite interest from Tottenham and Brentford.

United are prepared to take a €35 million hit as they attempt to offload Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly. Martial failed to make an impact on loan at Sevilla last season, with United asking for €23 million for the French international.

Bailly has also slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with the club ready to accept offers of €10 million for the 28-year-old.

Dean Henderson is nearing a switch to Nottingham Forest on loan. The newly promoted club are keen to include an option to buy, believed to be €23 million. United are looking to sign Watford’s Daniel Bachmann as a replacement, with Sam Johnstone close to joining Crystal Palace.

Teenage forward Alejandro Garnacho is in talks to sign a 6-year contract extension at United. The 17-year-old hit 14 goals and six assists for the U-18s last season, and also made two senior appearances. Garnacho was called up to the Argentina senior squad in March, with Lionel Messi reported to rate the teenager highly.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuenzebe are also nearing an exit at Old Trafford, with United looking to sign a new centre-back to play alongside Harry Maguire.