Manchester United supporter arrested at FA Cup final for wearing offensive Hillsborough T-shirt

A Manchester United supporter was arrested at Wembley on Saturday after being photographed at the FA Cup final wearing a T-shirt with an offensive reference to the Hillsborough disaster printed on the back.

The unnamed man had a photo posted on social media showing him wearing a customised United jersey bearing the number 97 and the words “Not Enough” above them - seeming to reference the number of Liverpool supporters who died at, or afterwards as a result of, the 1989 stadium crush in Sheffield.

While the person’s face was not shown in the image circulating online, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they had arrested the individual for a public order offence after working with ground staff. A further photo posted by another account showed the man in handcuffs being put into a police van.

“We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual,” they said in a tweet. “He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody.”

The FA, Premier League and respective clubs involved have frequently had to call for rival supporters to not make offensive chants and gestures over the past few seasons regarding Hillsborough, as well as the Heysel disaster and the Munich air disaster.

The Hillsborough disaster occured at Sheffield Wednesday’s ground in April 1989, during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. An inquest jury ruled that the victims were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors.

Meanwhile at Wembley, United lost the match 2-1, Ilkay Gunodgan scoring both goals to see Manchester City complete their domestic double.