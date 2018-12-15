Manchester United striker Rashford thinks inconsistency is proving costly

Jose Mourinho’s side sit 16 points behind rivals Liverpool ahead of their trip to Anfield on Sunday and have won just two of their last seven games in all competitions.

An impressive display in their last Premier League outing against Fulham, in which Rashford scored in a 4-1 win, was followed by a drab defeat to Valencia in the Champions League in midweek.

Rashford, who also scored in Spain on Wednesday, is aware that United have lacked consistency and is determined to put it right.

“It’s always a good feeling to see the ball hit the back of the net but, in the last game (against Fulham), I was happy anyway (with the performance),” he said on United’s official website.

“I just want to see the team improving, and for us to improve ourselves as individuals, so we can become more consistent. That’s what we’ve been lacking and that’s why we’re not higher up in the table.

“The Christmas period is always busy so consistency is the main thing. The look of the season can change in just this one month, so we need to pick the points up and keep improving.”

United have not lost to Liverpool in the league since David Moyes was in charge and the Reds were battling for the title under Brendan Rodgers, but they go into Sunday’s game as heavy underdogs.

It is United’s fifth game in December, and they have another three to play before the end of the month.

But Rashford has said the support of the club’s fans helps stave off tiredness.

“I think they are the ones who give you the energy to do it because, at times, you’re dead,” Rashford said.

“When you can hear them pushing you on, it gives you that extra burst to go again and I think that’s something that is tough to explain because the adrenaline overtakes what’s going on and you find that extra burst of energy.

“The fans have to know that if we’re tired, especially late on in the game, it becomes 10 times more difficult for us if they’re not singing or chanting. But they have been doing that so it makes our job easier.”

