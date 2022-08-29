Manchester United starlet Hannibal Mejbri joins Birmingham City on loan

Liverpool's Fabinho, right, fights for the ball with Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri during their pre-season soccer match at Rajamangala national stadium in Bangkok

Birmingham have signed Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old Tunisia international was part of Erik ten Hag's pre-season tour squad and featured in two matches in Thailand and Australia.

He made his senior debut for United on the final day of the 2019-20 season and played twice in the Premier League last year - a substitute appearance against Liverpool at Anfield before making his first start in the 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

Mejbri could make his Birmingham debut as early as Tuesday, if his clearance comes through in time to face Norwich in the Sky Bet Championship.

"It is an honour to come and play for this club," the former France youth international told BluesTV.

"I have heard a lot of good things from my friends who have played here before, so I am ready to come and play for this club."