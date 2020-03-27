Manchester United remain committed to finishing the season

Manchester United remain committed to finishing the current season but have outlined contingency ticketing arrangements should matches be played behind closed doors or even cancelled.

It is likely to be a matter of when rather than if the coronavirus suspension is extended beyond the end of April and talk continues to rumble on about how best to conclude the 2019/20 season.

It was reported on Friday that a number of Premier League clubs want to end the current campaign with immediate effect as the Covid-19 situation continues to escalate.

But United have reiterated their intention to finish the season, saying in a statement that the “club fully supports the collective intent to complete the Premier League, FA Cup and the UEFA club competitions”.

United lined up against LASK behind closed doors in the Europa League before the suspension (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Old Trafford giants have, though, moved to provide clarity for fans should this season’s remaining matches be played in front of empty stands or even scrapped, while reviewing season ticket renewals for next season.

United group managing director Richard Arnold said: “We appreciate the patience and the support we have had from our fans throughout this challenging time and welcome the constructive discussions we have had with MUST and fan representatives.

“We know our fans will not want to miss any games played in the coming months and will be disappointed if that is to be the case, but clearly we must all play our part in the efforts to combat coronavirus.

“By pushing the season ticket renewal deadline back and confirming our policy if games were to be cancelled or played behind closed doors, we want to ease any concerns our loyal fans may have in the current circumstances.

A message to our fans. pic.twitter.com/7KYceqYOJj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 24, 2020

“They give Manchester United their support year after year, and at this time, we are committed to supporting them. Our message to them is clear – we are all in this together.

“We will continue to keep fans updated with any developments and in the meantime we encourage them to keep following the latest health advice and Government guidelines.

“As Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) and Casey (Stoney) said in their statement this week, stay safe, stay home and we hope to see you soon.”

In the event of behind closed doors or cancelled matches, season ticket holders will be offered a pro rata rebate against their season tickets for next season or a pro rata cash refund based on the number of games remaining.

Rebates or refunds will also apply to supporters that have paid in advance for general admission tickets and VIP packages, while a rebate will be offered to seasonal Executive Club members.

The season ticket renewal deadline of May 1 has been suspended and will be continuously reviewed, while United are continuing to look at other measures to support their fanbase at this time.

