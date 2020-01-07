Manchester United outclassed as Guardiola's City put one foot in Carabao Cup final

Marcus Rashford's second half goal gave an out-classed Manchester United a flicker of hope in their Carabao Cup semi-final, after a first-half blitz from Manchester City threatened to humiliate them at Old Trafford last night.

Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez gave a rampant City a commanding lead inside the first 33 minutes to stun the United faithful, with an Andreas Pereira own goal seven minutes before the break seemingly ending the contest before the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet United showed some fighting spirit as they battled back with a spirited second half display, with Rashford's thrilling 70th-minute goal giving them something to cling onto ahead of the second match on January 29th.

While United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could take some solace from his side's refusal to buckle in the second half, the reality was this was another chastening night for a team that continues to flounder when it matters most.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the match

Last month's thrilling wins against Tottenham and Manchester City now seems like a distant memory as they have been followed up by shocking defeats at Watford and Arsenal that have put a huge dent in their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League.

Carabao Cup glory was a target Solskjaer was desperate to chase, yet his hopes were shattered by a sensational opening goal from Silva, as he explored a shot past David De Gea to hand City a lead.

The goalscorer then turned provider as he set up Mahrez for City's second and when an unfortunate Pereira deflected a shot into his own goal after a stunning moment of brilliant from Kevin De Bruyne, this game appeared to be over.

Gasps of despair echoed around Old Trafford as each of the City goals fired a dagger into United hearts and while United avoided further humiliation, this was another night to highlight the gulf in class between Solskjaer's youngster and the genuine trophy contenders.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has a shot at goal which is turned in by Manchester United's Andreas Pereira for their third goal. PA Photo.

On a night when defensive talisman Harry Maguire was missing for United, a youthful backline featuring 19-year-old Brandon Williams and the accident-prone Phil Jones were no match for a City side that could have plunged the knife into Solskjaer side if they wanted to in the second half.

Yet City appeared to take their foot off the gas as they cruised through the second half and while Rashford's goal keeps some interest alive for the second leg, United need to move up several levels if they are to test City at the Etihad Stadium.

The truth must be that United's Solskjaer experiment is about to enter another make-or-break phase in a month when they will face a crucial FA Cup replay against Wolves and the rematch against City.

Defeat in those two cup ties would end their hopes of domestic glory for another season and may well push Solskjaer to the brink of the sack all over again.

Online Editors